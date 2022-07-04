Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, left, conducts an after action review with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, after a live-fire training event April 7, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Squads conduct live-fire training in order to certify and validate squads in preparation for future collective unit training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7132518
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-SF775-286
|Resolution:
|4908x3800
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT