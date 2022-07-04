FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, left, conducts an after action review with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, after a live-fire training event April 7, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Squads conduct live-fire training in order to certify and validate squads in preparation for future collective unit training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

