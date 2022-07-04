FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, left, is briefed on the common remotely operated weapon station (CROWS) mounted on top of an armored personnel carrier, Stryker, at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 7, 2022. The CROWS is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing on-the-move target acquisition and first-burst target engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

