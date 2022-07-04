Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 3 of 5]

    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, left, is briefed on the common remotely operated weapon station (CROWS) mounted on top of an armored personnel carrier, Stryker, at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 7, 2022. The CROWS is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing on-the-move target acquisition and first-burst target engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 20:30
    Photo ID: 7132517
    VIRIN: 220407-A-SF775-219
    Resolution: 5784x4052
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry division
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    General Garrett
    Mountain Post Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT