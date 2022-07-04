Gen. Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, left, is briefed on the common remotely operated weapon station (CROWS) mounted on top of an armored personnel carrier, Stryker, at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 7, 2022. The CROWS is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing on-the-move target acquisition and first-burst target engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7132517
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-SF775-219
|Resolution:
|5784x4052
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT