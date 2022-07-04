U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks to future USSF Guardians in the Admissions Conference Room on April 7, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The future USSF Guardians are Academy cadets who will commission into the U.S. Space Force after graduating from the Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor cokley)
This work, USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 17 of 17], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
