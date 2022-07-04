U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk walks onto stage after being introduced by Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, during the Ira C. Eaker Distinguished Speaker Presentation in the Academy's Arnold Hall on April 7, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7132421
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-XS730-1020
|Resolution:
|3072x2045
|Size:
|724.08 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 17 of 17], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT