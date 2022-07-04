USAFA Hosts Elon Musk

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk meets with U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets in Mitchell Hall during a tour hosted by Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark on April 7, 2022. Musk met with Academy senior leadership and delivered remarks to a crowd of cadets and faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7132412
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-NU281-1012
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
