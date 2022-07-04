U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk after arriving outside of Aronold Hall for the Ira C. Eaker Distinguished Speaker Presentation on April 7, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7132413
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-XS730-1001
|Resolution:
|4299x2870
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 17 of 17], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT