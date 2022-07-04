Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 1 of 17]

    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk poses for a photograph with U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets in Mitchell Hall during a tour hosted by Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark on April 7, 2022. Musk met with Academy senior leadership and delivered remarks to a crowd of cadets and faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7132409
    VIRIN: 220407-F-NU281-1007
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hosts Elon Musk [Image 17 of 17], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk
    USAFA Hosts Elon Musk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Elon Musk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT