    Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz” [Image 6 of 6]

    Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz”

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KM T-2 asphalt recycling machine stands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2022. The trailer recycles material into plant-grade asphalt to help patch holes in an airfield or street. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    100 ARW
    TEAM MILDENHALL
    BLOODY HUNDREDTH

