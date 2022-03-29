Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz”

A KM T-2 asphalt recycling machine stands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2022. The trailer recycles material into plant-grade asphalt to help patch holes in an airfield or street. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
