Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz”

Airfield sweepers aid in foreign object debris removal, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Sweepers protect the aircraft and its crew by keeping the runway free from debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

