The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron “Dirt Boyz” construct runways and airfields in remote global locations and maintain active facilities at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. In addition to constructing and repairing, Dirt Boyz operate heavy construction equipment to aid in major airfield repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 10:13 Photo ID: 7131436 VIRIN: 220329-F-NR913-0002 Resolution: 5193x3455 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz” [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.