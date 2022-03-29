Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz”

A Volvo 16-ton single drum soil compactor stands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2022. The soil compactor levels dirt in preparation for the final stages of construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
