    Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz” [Image 3 of 6]

    Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz”

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Kenworth medium duty truck stands at a rapid runway repair equipment storage site at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2022. Medium duty trucks transport heavy equipment that aid in major and minor infrastructure repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz” [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100 ARW
    TEAM MILDENHALL
    BLOODY HUNDREDTH

