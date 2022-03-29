Maintaining the Road: 100th CES “Dirt Boyz”

A Kenworth medium duty truck stands at a rapid runway repair equipment storage site at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2022. Medium duty trucks transport heavy equipment that aid in major and minor infrastructure repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).
