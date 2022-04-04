Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers demonstrate a MWD’s ability to follow commands while off-leash at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, April 4, 2022. MWD handlers from the 48th SFS were at RAF Alconbury to demonstrate a MWD’s capabilities for students, as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7128374
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-BW249-1054
|Resolution:
|7495x4997
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT