Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers demonstrate a MWD’s ability to follow commands while off-leash at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, April 4, 2022. MWD handlers from the 48th SFS were at RAF Alconbury to demonstrate a MWD’s capabilities for students, as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:55 Photo ID: 7128374 VIRIN: 220404-F-BW249-1054 Resolution: 7495x4997 Size: 5.52 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.