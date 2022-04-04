48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students

Members of the RAF Alconbury education team and 423rd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) introduce military working dog (MWD) handlers from the 48th SFS to students at RAF Alconbury, England, April 4, 2022. MWD handlers from the 48th SFS were at RAF Alconbury to demonstrate a MWD’s capabilities for students, as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

