48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brannon Rose, 48th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, and Dilo, 48th SFS MWD, play tug of war at RAF Alconbury, England, April 4, 2022. Playtime like this is commonly used to reward MWDs and reinforce desired behaviors. MWD handlers from the 48th SFS were at RAF Alconbury to demonstrate a MWD’s capabilities for students, as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

