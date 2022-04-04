Dilo, 48th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), attacks U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gerardo Gaytan, 48th SFS MWD handler at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, April 4, 2022. MWD handlers from the 48th SFS were at RAF Alconbury to demonstrate a MWD’s capabilities for students, as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:55 Photo ID: 7128375 VIRIN: 220404-F-BW249-1062 Resolution: 7662x5108 Size: 5.33 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.