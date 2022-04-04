Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students [Image 2 of 5]

    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Dilo, 48th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), sits next to his handler at RAF Alconbury, England, April 4, 2022. MWD handlers from the 48th SFS were at RAF Alconbury to demonstrate a MWD’s capabilities for students, as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7128372
    VIRIN: 220404-F-BW249-1007
    Resolution: 7200x5018
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students
    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students
    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students
    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students
    48th SFS demonstrates MWD capabilities for RAF Alconbury students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501CSW
    LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT