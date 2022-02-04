Misawa Special Olympics 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Murphy, 35th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 35th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, presents medals to the athletes of the 2022 Misawa Special Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2022. Along with games, presentations such as a taiko drum performance, dances and a K-9 demonstration were also held. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

