Misawa Special Olympics 2022

An athlete of the 2022 Misawa Special Olympics throws a football into a goal during one of the games at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2022. The athletes competing in the games were split into four groups and would compete in a game until it was time to switch with another team. Until then athletes could attempt as many times as they wanted while enjoying the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

