    Misawa Special Olympics 2022 [Image 6 of 9]

    Misawa Special Olympics 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An athlete of the 2022 Misawa Special Olympics throws a football into a goal during one of the games at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2022. The athletes competing in the games were split into four groups and would compete in a game until it was time to switch with another team. Until then athletes could attempt as many times as they wanted while enjoying the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 02:04
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Special Olympics 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Special Olympics 2022

    Special Olympics
    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa 34th Annual

