Misawa Special Olympics 2022

An athlete of the 2022 Misawa Special Olympics rolls a bowling ball during one of the games at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2022. The Special Olympics had the athletes compete in games where friends, families and volunteers could spectate and cheer them on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

