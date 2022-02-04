Misawa Special Olympics 2022

Two athletes of the 2022 Misawa Special Olympics race against each other during one of the games at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2022. Along with games, presentations such as a taiko drum performance, dances and a K-9 demonstration were also held. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
