Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac deFillipo, a 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, talks to a pilot during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S.’s Pacific Air Force’s ability to fight a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

