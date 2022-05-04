Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 7 of 8]

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac deFillipo, a 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, talks to a pilot during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S.’s Pacific Air Force’s ability to fight a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f22
    De-icing
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

