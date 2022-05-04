Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron move a heater used to remove ice and snow from an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

