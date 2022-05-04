Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove ice and snow from a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is led by the 3rd Wing and was designed to hone in on strategies service members require when navigating adverse situations and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

