Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron clear the runway of ice and snow during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the PACAF mission, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US