Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 4 of 8]

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron clear the runway of ice and snow during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the PACAF mission, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7127648
    VIRIN: 220405-F-MJ351-2133
    Resolution: 7177x4790
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4
    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f22
    De-icing
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT