U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron clear the runway of ice and snow during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the PACAF mission, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 17:46
Photo ID:
|7127648
VIRIN:
|220405-F-MJ351-2133
|Resolution:
|7177x4790
|Size:
|7.79 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
