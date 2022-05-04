Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 8 of 8]

    Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove ice and snow from a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is led by the 3rd Wing and was designed to hone in on strategies service members require when navigating adverse situations and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7127652
    VIRIN: 220405-F-MJ351-2088
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors de-ice for Polar Force 22-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f22
    De-icing
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

