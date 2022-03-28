Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redeployment operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Redeployment operations

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Robert T. Emerson, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Ryland G. Davis connect a Humvee to a trailer in a motor pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 28, 2022. The Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are preparing their equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 04:25
    Photo ID: 7123866
    VIRIN: 220328-A-RV385-212
    Resolution: 4713x3367
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redeployment operations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment

