Redeployment operations

Staff Sgt. Robert T. Emerson, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Ryland G. Davis connect a Humvee to a trailer in a motor pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 28, 2022. The Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are preparing their equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

