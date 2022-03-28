Redeployment operations

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command drive vehicles out of their motor pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 28, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers are preparing their equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

