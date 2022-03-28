Staff Sgt. Tabatha S. Kearney, a technical engineer assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, smiles as she buckles her seat belt in a motor pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 28, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers are preparing their equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 04:25 Photo ID: 7123863 VIRIN: 220328-A-RV385-188 Resolution: 5058x3613 Size: 9.53 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Redeployment operations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.