Staff Sgt. Cedric R. Matthews ground guides Sgt. Landon M. Schlotfeldt as he drives in reverse in a motor pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 28, 2022. The Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are preparing their equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7123862
|VIRIN:
|220328-A-RV385-171
|Resolution:
|4695x3353
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Redeployment operations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT