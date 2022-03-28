Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redeployment operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Redeployment operations

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Cedric R. Matthews ground guides Sgt. Landon M. Schlotfeldt as he drives in reverse in a motor pool on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 28, 2022. The Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are preparing their equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 04:25
    Photo ID: 7123862
    VIRIN: 220328-A-RV385-171
    Resolution: 4695x3353
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redeployment operations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment

