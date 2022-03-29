Redeployment operations

Military vehicles assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command are parked in an empty lot on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 29, 2022, where they await transport to a port. “Spears Ready” Soldiers are preparing the equipment for shipment back to their home station of Fort Bragg, N.C. They have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7123865
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-RV385-257
|Resolution:
|5108x3648
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
