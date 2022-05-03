Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol

    USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane arrives at the Coast Guard Yard for a service life extension in Baltimore, March 28, 2022. The cutter will remain in Baltimore without the crew for approximately nine months during the overhaul project.

