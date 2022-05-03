The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane arrives at the Coast Guard Yard for a service life extension in Baltimore, March 28, 2022. The cutter will remain in Baltimore without the crew for approximately nine months during the overhaul project.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 01:22
|Photo ID:
|7123629
|VIRIN:
|220305-G-G0100-1006
|Resolution:
|494x331
|Size:
|48.59 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
