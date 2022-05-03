USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol

A vessel carrying overloaded with migrants attempts illegally sail to the United States on the Atlantic Ocean, March 5, 2022. The vessel was intercepted by the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Isaac Adames)
