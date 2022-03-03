USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol

The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane conducts transfer of migrants and personnel with Coast Guard Cutter William Trump on the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2022. The Harriet Lane patrolled the Florida Straits to aid with the recent surge of unsafe and illegal migration by sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Benjamin Goff)
