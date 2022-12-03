USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol

Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Ethridge’s small boats transfer migrants from an unseaworthy vessel to the Harriet Lane on the Atlantic Ocean, March 12, 2022. The Harriet Lane patrolled the Florida Straits to aid with the recent surge of unsafe and illegal migration by sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Benjamin Goff)

