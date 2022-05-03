A small-boat crew mall boat transports migrants from their unseaworthy vessel to the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane on the Atlantic Ocean, March 5, 2022. The vessel was overloaded with migrants attempting to illegally sail to the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mackenzie Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 01:22 Photo ID: 7123626 VIRIN: 220305-G-G0100-1002 Resolution: 468x312 Size: 70.11 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.