    SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 3 of 5]

    SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dhruv Singh, 301 st Fighter Wing Religious Affairs Airman pets
    Dallas, 301 FW therapy dog, during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response meet and greet at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2022. The 301 FW Helping Agencies team acquired Dallas to promote stress relief.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 13:15
    Photo ID: 7122925
    VIRIN: 220402-F-SL169-0055
    Resolution: 6302x4202
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

