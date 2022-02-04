The SAPR team provided free coffee, donuts, and informational merchandise to spread awareness against sexual assault. They also provided outdoor games and talking points to encourage conversations and fellowship.

“Our goal here is to show our faces and to build rapport,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Brandt-Hickey, 301 FW commander support staff. “Especially so we can meet the new people and let them know that we are here for them, and that they are not alone.”

Throughout April, the SAPR team is promoting events such as a Virtual 5K Run or Walk. Pick up a free SAPR t-shirt in the Airman Readiness Center Bldg. 1766 lobby. Then submit a photo or selfie to saprvictimadvocate@gmail.com for the 5k collage and random drawing for SAPR prizes.

“Don’t forget every Tuesday in April is “Teal Tuesday,” said Laura Loftin, 301 FW Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “Teal is the official awareness color for SAPR. Wear Teal, encourage others, and tell them why. There are many ways to be a part of the bigger picture to make a positive change to end Sexual Violence. Your SAPR team is here for you!”

Survivors of sexual assault in the DoD community can access specialized support at SafeHelpline.org or by calling 877-995-5247.

Follow our 301st SAPR FB @ https://www.facebook.com/pages/301st-Fighter-Wing-Sexual-Assault-Prevention-and-ResponseProgram/346978815406639

Military 1 Source: 800-342-9647, National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 13:16 Story ID: 417734 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.