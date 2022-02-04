Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 4 of 5]

    SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jayna Bryant, 136th Airlift Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman, throws a beanbag during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response meet and greet at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2022. The SAPR team provided outdoor games and talking points to encourage conversations and fellowship.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 13:16
    Photo ID: 7122927
    VIRIN: 220402-F-SL169-0072
    Resolution: 6678x4452
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    301 FW

