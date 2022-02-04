Tech. Sgt. Famari Valdez, 301 st Fighter Wing Medical Squadron mental health
technician, pulls a wooden game piece during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response meet and greet
at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2022. The SAPR team provided
outdoor games and talking points to encourage conversations and fellowship.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 13:15
|Photo ID:
|7122923
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-SL169-0011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
