Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 13:15 Photo ID: 7122923 VIRIN: 220402-F-SL169-0011 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.