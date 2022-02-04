Dallas, 301 st Fighter Wing therapy dog, rests during the Sexual Assault
Prevention and Response meet and greet at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2022. The 301 FW Helping Agencies team acquired Dallas to promote stress relief.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 13:15
|Photo ID:
|7122924
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-SL169-0019
|Resolution:
|3193x4789
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SAPR hosts meet and greet for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT