USS Dewey Completes SWATT

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Nicholas Barr, left, from Buckeye, Arizona, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jered Shacklett, from Rohnert Park, California, participate in a Damage Control Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercise required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA