Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Completes SWATT [Image 16 of 17]

    USS Dewey Completes SWATT

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participate in a Damage Control Training Team drill during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercise required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 23:02
    Photo ID: 7121904
    VIRIN: 220327-N-TR141-0425
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Completes SWATT [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT
    USS Dewey Completes SWATT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Dewey Completes Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tacticts
    readiness
    warfighting
    lethality
    SWATT
    advanced warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT