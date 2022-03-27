PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participate in a Damage Control Training Team drill during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercise required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 23:02 Photo ID: 7121904 VIRIN: 220327-N-TR141-0425 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.84 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Completes SWATT [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.