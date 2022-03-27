USS Dewey Completes SWATT

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Triniti Vild, left, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Lt. Cmdr. Michael Hatch, Air Boss of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, Detachment 3, from Mobile, Alabama, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Taylor Clark, from Arlington, Texas, search for subsurface threats in Sonar Control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while participating in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercise required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

