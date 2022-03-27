USS Dewey Completes SWATT

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) Lt. Jason Pinnow, right, an Anti-Submarine and Anti-Surface Warfare Tactics Instructor assigned to the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), observes Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jamie Stegman, from Brighton, Colorado, while he stands watch on the Anti-Surface/Subsurface Tactical Air Control console in the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercise required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.27.2022