USS Dewey Completes SWATT

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jason Kostem, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, stands watch in the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while participating in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercise required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US