220330-N-XN177-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – Sailors unload ammunition boxes from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. HSC-23 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the Assault Carrier demonstration. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:31 Photo ID: 7121341 VIRIN: 220330-N-XN177-1051 Resolution: 4175x2781 Size: 1.49 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220330-N-XN177-1051 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.