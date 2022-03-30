220330-N-XN177-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – Sailors unload ammunition boxes from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. HSC-23 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the Assault Carrier demonstration. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7121341
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-XN177-1051
|Resolution:
|4175x2781
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
