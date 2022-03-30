220330-N-IL330-1182 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. HSC-23 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the Assault Carrier demonstration. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 Photo ID: 7121334 VIRIN: 220330-N-IL330-1182