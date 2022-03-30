220330-N-IL330-1182 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. HSC-23 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the Assault Carrier demonstration. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7121334
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-IL330-1182
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|780.22 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220330-N-IL330-1182 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT