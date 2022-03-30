Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220330-N-XN177-1136 [Image 4 of 8]

    220330-N-XN177-1136

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220330-N-XN177-1136 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame launches an F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. VMFA 225 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing carrier platforms, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Photo ID: 7121339
    VIRIN: 220330-N-XN177-1136
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    F-35 Lightning II
    MAG 13
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

