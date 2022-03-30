220330-N-XN177-1136 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame launches an F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. VMFA 225 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing carrier platforms, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

