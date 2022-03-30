Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220330-N-XN177-1042 [Image 5 of 8]

    220330-N-XN177-1042

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220330-N-XN177-1042 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. HSC-23 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the Assault Carrier demonstration. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

